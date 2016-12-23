Zacks: QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

QuickLogic Corp. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic Corp. an industry rank of 41 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

QUIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuickLogic Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QuickLogic Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

QuickLogic Corp. (NASDAQ:QUIK) opened at 1.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. QuickLogic Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $89.48 million.

QuickLogic Corp. (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. QuickLogic Corp. had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a negative net margin of 166.33%. QuickLogic Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Corp. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/zacks-quicklogic-corp-quik-given-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-by-analysts/1130687.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic Corp. stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic Corp. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.28% of QuickLogic Corp. worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic Corp.

QuickLogic Corporation develops and markets semiconductor and software algorithm solutions. The Company’s solutions primarily target smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The Company is a fabless semiconductor provider of flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, and ultra-low power Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.