Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) to Hold

Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Skechers shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past three months. We believe with greater emphasis on the new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management, global distribution platform, and strong backlogs, Skechers remains well positioned to sustain growth momentum. However, back-to-back earnings and revenues miss have been a major concern for investors. In second-quarter 2016, foreign currency headwinds, increased G&A expenses and higher effective tax rate hurt the bottom line that fell 2.3% from the prior-year quarter. Even a 10.1% jump in net sales failed to act as a savior. We noted that the rate of sales growth in the third and second quarters have diminished significantly from the first quarter. The company’s domestic wholesale business remained a drag in the quarter. These compelled management to issue a bleak outlook for the final quarter.”

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr cut shares of Skechers USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) opened at 24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.27. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $942.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.38 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $10,980,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,138.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 401,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,553.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skechers USA by 1,845.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 1,008,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 265.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 114,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Skechers USA by 19.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 118,341 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

