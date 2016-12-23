Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) to Hold

Sensata Technologies Holding NV (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, "Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions.

Several other research firms have also commented on ST. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding NV in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding NV (NYSE:ST) opened at 40.15 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding NV has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

Sensata Technologies Holding NV (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 million. Sensata Technologies Holding NV had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding NV will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding NV by 1.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,245,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,469,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding NV during the third quarter valued at $1,838,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding NV during the third quarter valued at $1,625,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding NV during the third quarter valued at $64,994,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding NV by 20.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding NV Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is a global industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors.

