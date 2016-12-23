Zacks Investment Research Lowers Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Home BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial Inc. cut shares of Home BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Merion Capital Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) opened at 27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.05. Home BancShares has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Home BancShares news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 21,319 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $528,284.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 401,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $10,618,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 20.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,393,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,093,000 after buying an additional 1,930,397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 47.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 1,148.3% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

