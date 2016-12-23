Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences Corp. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on Exact Sciences Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Exact Sciences Corp. from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their target price on Exact Sciences Corp. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences Corp. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) opened at 13.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. Exact Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm’s market cap is $1.45 billion.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company earned $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. Exact Sciences Corp. had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corp. will post ($1.71) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,485.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maneesh Arora sold 562,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $9,828,792.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,094,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,106,635.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Corp. by 77.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Corp. by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Corp. during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Corp. during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Corp. during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corp. Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes Lung Cancer Nodules, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Esophageal Cancer Screening, Lung Cancer Pipeline, Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline and Esophageal Cancer Pipeline.

