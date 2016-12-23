Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Receives “Sell” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) opened at 21.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.09 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,162 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $47,304.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 449.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. The Company’s products are marketed around the world in approximately 200 countries and territories through Company-owned wholesale and consumer-direct operations, and third-party licensees and distributors.

