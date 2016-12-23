Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company earned $245.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) opened at 32.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.05. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 225,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $1,878,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 217.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

