Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Stake Maintained by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management continued to hold its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded down 7.53% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. 2,579,303 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Vetr raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.72 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 15,027 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $747,442.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,278.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James W. Jr. Brett sold 16,355 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $891,183.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,051.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

