Westshore Terminals Investment Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.16 (WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) traded up 0.54% on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,431 shares. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

In other news, insider James A. Pattison acquired 150,000 shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.38 per share, with a total value of C$3,657,000.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.33.

