Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 273,137 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $436.38 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. by 43.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. by 26.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans.

