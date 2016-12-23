West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services applies technologies to the process of bringing new drug therapies and healthcare products. West’s technologies include the design and manufacture of packaging components for pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products; research and development of drug delivery systems; contract manufacturing and packaging services; clinical services; and contract laboratory services and other services that support the manufacturing, filling and packaging of pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WST. Wells Fargo & Co. cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $72.55 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) opened at 83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm earned $376.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.76 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1130779.html.

In other news, Director Paula A. Johnson sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $187,095.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,063.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (West) is a manufacturer of components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs, as well as delivery system components for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products industries. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems segment (Packaging Systems) and the Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems segment (Delivery Systems).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.