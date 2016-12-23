West Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:WMAR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. West Marine’s rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Marine an industry rank of 164 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMAR shares. Sidoti cut shares of West Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.30 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of West Marine in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Forward View reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of West Marine in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “West Marine Inc. (WMAR) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/west-marine-inc-wmar-given-9-00-consensus-price-target-by-analysts/1130713.html.

West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) opened at 10.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. West Marine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.40.

West Marine (NASDAQ:WMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. West Marine had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. West Marine’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Marine will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMAR. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Marine during the second quarter worth $492,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Marine during the third quarter worth $418,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Marine by 16.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of West Marine by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 512,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of West Marine by 91.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Marine Company Profile

West Marine, Inc is a waterlife outfitter for cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts. The Company offers a selection of core boating and water recreation products, primarily serving the needs of boat owners and professionals providing services to them. It services its customers through physical stores and two e-commerce Websites.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Marine (WMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Marine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Marine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.