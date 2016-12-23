Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $900.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $960.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $918.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 766.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $762.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.88. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $474.00 and a 52 week high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post $4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

