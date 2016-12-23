Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Receives $38.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Webster Financial Corp. from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered Webster Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on Webster Financial Corp. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. lowered Webster Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) opened at 54.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. Webster Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business earned $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.53 million. Webster Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Corp. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial Corp. news, insider Joseph J. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $100,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,826.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John R. Ciulla sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $344,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,125.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,537,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 27.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 100.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp. Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions.

