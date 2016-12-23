Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) opened at 7.5354 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $8.37.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund, formerly INGH Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of equity securities, primarily of issuers in emerging market countries.

