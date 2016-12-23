TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vipshop Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Vipshop Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on Vipshop Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.02.

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) traded down 0.89% on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,258 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.67. Vipshop Holdings has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips-lowered-to-hold-at-thestreet/1131731.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings by 85.5% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings by 124.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,912,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop Holdings

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.