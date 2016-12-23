Vetr Inc. Lowers Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) to Sell

Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $200.50 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Cowen and Company reissued an underperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Global Equities Research reissued an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC set a $165.00 price objective on Tesla Motors and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla Motors from $245.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.92.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 208.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.57. Tesla Motors has a 12 month low of $141.05 and a 12 month high of $269.34. The company’s market cap is $31.24 billion.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.25. Tesla Motors had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla Motors will post ($2.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla Motors news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,779 shares of Tesla Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $549,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of Tesla Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $6,379,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,629,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tesla Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla Motors by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Tesla Motors by 21.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Tesla Motors by 171.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Motors Company Profile

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

