Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Shares Sold by FDO Partners LLC

FDO Partners LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. FDO Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 3.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,211 shares. The stock’s market cap is $18.43 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $129.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial Inc. initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

In related news, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total value of $572,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,217,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $104,443.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,376.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

