Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wunderlich set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) opened at 11.68 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $422.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $483,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 126,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $1,500,064.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $142,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. It offers an assortment of products, including bags, such as purses, totes and backpacks; accessories, such as wallets, wristlets, phone cases and technology accessories; travel and travel accessories, such as weekend bags, duffel bags and cosmetic bags, and home, such as mugs, tumblers and textiles, including aprons, beach towels, throw blankets and comforters.

