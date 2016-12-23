USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Short Interest Up 94.8% in November

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,998 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the November 15th total of 559,668 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) opened at 62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business earned $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $1,239,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 30.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 467.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures science-based nutritional and personal care products. It operates as a direct selling company in approximately two geographic regions: Americas and Europe, and Asia Pacific, which includes approximately three sub-regions: Southeast Asia Pacific, Greater China and North Asia.

