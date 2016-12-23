Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) Stake Boosted by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 97.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 74,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $25.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.60%.

UBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, with primary emphasis on properties in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York.

