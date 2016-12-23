United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stake Boosted by Delta Lloyd NV

Delta Lloyd NV raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd NV’s holdings in United Technologies Corp. were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies Corp. during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in United Technologies Corp. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corp. by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corp. by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,561 shares. United Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corp. will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Technologies Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/united-technologies-corp-utx-stake-boosted-by-delta-lloyd-nv/1131569.html.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr raised shares of United Technologies Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In other United Technologies Corp. news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $102,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.94 per share, with a total value of $539,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies Corp.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.