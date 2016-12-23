United States Steel Corp. (X) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $34.75 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel Corp. from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of United States Steel Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of United States Steel Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.78 to $6.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) opened at 35.77 on Wednesday. United States Steel Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company’s market capitalization is $6.17 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel Corp.’s payout ratio is -2.19%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/united-states-steel-corp-x-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-vetr-inc/1130933.html.

In related news, CEO Mario Longhi Filho sold 54,500 shares of United States Steel Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,128 shares of United States Steel Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $75,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,214.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in United States Steel Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.