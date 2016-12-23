Unilever plc’s (ULVR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($36.61) price target on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,860 ($47.91) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Unilever plc from GBX 3,530 ($43.81) to GBX 3,720 ($46.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a GBX 3,035 ($37.67) price objective on shares of Unilever plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.72) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Unilever plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,687.83 ($45.77).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3261.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 92.59 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,184.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,428.94. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 2,741.50 and a one year high of GBX 3,807.50.

WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/unilever-plcs-ulvr-sell-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital/1130800.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 28.90 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $26.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.