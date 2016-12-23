UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15,373.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Invictus RG boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 568,304 shares of the stock traded hands. Douglas Emmett Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company earned $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.86 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.27%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett Inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $4,982,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 117,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $4,327,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in California and Hawaii. The Company operates in two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate, and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate.

