FinnCap reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 176 ($2.18) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Trifast plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating on shares of Trifast plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) opened at 199.75 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 234.89 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.93. Trifast plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.96 and a 52 week high of GBX 199.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/trifast-plc-tri-earns-buy-rating-from-finncap/1130798.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Trifast plc Company Profile

Trifast plc is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial fastenings and category C components to a range of industries and customers. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes mechanical fasteners on a global basis to both distributors and to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) assemblers.

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.