Trifast plc (TRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their buy rating on shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 176 ($2.18) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Trifast plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating on shares of Trifast plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) opened at 199.75 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 234.89 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.93. Trifast plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.96 and a 52 week high of GBX 199.75.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Trifast plc Company Profile
Trifast plc is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial fastenings and category C components to a range of industries and customers. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes mechanical fasteners on a global basis to both distributors and to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) assemblers.
