Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF) Plans C$0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) remained flat at $8.75 on Friday. 80,517 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $646.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

