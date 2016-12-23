Tilly Levine Sells 30,000 Shares of Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Stock

Tilly's Inc (NASDAQ:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Tilly Levine sold 250,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $307,800.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $281,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tilly Levine sold 15,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Tilly Levine sold 15,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Tilly Levine sold 15,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $142,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tilly Levine sold 50,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $484,000.00.

Shares of Tilly's Inc (NASDAQ:TLYS) opened at 13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.44 million and a PE ratio of 47.30. Tilly's Inc has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Tilly's (NASDAQ:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company earned $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tilly's Inc will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilly's in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Tilly's in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tilly's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tilly's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tilly's by 21.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Tilly's by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 344,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Tilly's by 69.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tilly's by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Tilly's during the second quarter valued at $757,000.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

