Thomas G. Dagger Sells 1,700 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ:PAHC) SVP Thomas G. Dagger sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $51,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ:PAHC) opened at 29.15 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.
Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health Corp. had a return on equity of 75.49% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $188 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp. will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp. by 102.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health Corp. during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health Corp. during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp. by 125.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Phibro Animal Health Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
About Phibro Animal Health Corp.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation is an animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The Company operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.
