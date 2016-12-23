Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Maintained by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.7% in the second quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 993,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) traded up 0.94% during trading on Friday, hitting $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,741 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $160.68. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post $8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

