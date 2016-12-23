The St. Joe Co. (JOE) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The St. Joe Co. (NYSE:JOE) by 71.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 563.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 146.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The St. Joe Co. (NYSE:JOE) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,446 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81 and a beta of 1.13. The St. Joe Co. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development and operating company, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations concentrated primarily between Tallahassee and Destin, Florida. The Company has residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process.

