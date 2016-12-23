The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Receives $34.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.26.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 7.9% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 29.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 43.8% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 107,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

