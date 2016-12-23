The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) opened at 22.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company earned $428.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,898,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,762,000 after buying an additional 510,628 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 54.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 382,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. Its segments include transitional, skilled and assisted living services (TSA services); home health and hospice services, and all other.

