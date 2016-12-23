The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

The Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:TCFC) remained flat at $29.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Community Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

The Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The Community Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Corp. will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Community Financial Corp. Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations.

