Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. 1,690,787 shares of the stock were exchanged. Texas Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.73 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business earned $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Inc. will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/texas-instruments-inc-txn-stake-cut-by-louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system/1131587.html.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

In related news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $1,060,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.