Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telecom Argentina SA were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Telecom Argentina SA by 25.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina SA by 33.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina SA during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina SA during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina SA during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) traded up 1.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 60,651 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Telecom Argentina SA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.99.

TEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial Inc. started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina SA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telecom Argentina SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Telecom Argentina SA Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

