TD Securities Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Nexgen Energy Ltd (NXE)

Nexgen Energy Ltd (CVE:NXE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nexgen Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.85.

Shares of Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) opened at 2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $705.05 million. Nexgen Energy has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

About Nexgen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

