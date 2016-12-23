TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trican Well Servic Com Npv (TOLWF)

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trican Well Servic Com Npv (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. GMP Securities upgraded Trican Well Servic Com Npv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.25) on shares of Trican Well Servic Com Npv in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered Trican Well Servic Com Npv from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.30 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Trican Well Servic Com Npv in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Trican Well Servic Com Npv (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) opened at 3.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm’s market cap is $628.24 million. Trican Well Servic Com Npv has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.56.

