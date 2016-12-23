TD Securities Cuts Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.19.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet and telephony services to consumers and businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. Its Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

