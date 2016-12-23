Swiss National Bank Sells 7,700 Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 279,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 217,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded down 0.22% on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,856 shares. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares Inc. will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kemper sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $139,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles G. Kim sold 7,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $450,759.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,254.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

