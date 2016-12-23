Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. 226,692 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $91.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.94 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $3,410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $207,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a less-than-truckload (LTL), union-free motor carrier company. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, which include ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The Company offers a range of other services that include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing.

