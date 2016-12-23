Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Validus Holdings Ltd. (VR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Validus Holdings were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at $104,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 61.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 219,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Validus Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Validus Holdings Ltd. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Validus Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other Validus Holdings news, EVP Romel Salam sold 12,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $640,524.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Noonan sold 273,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $15,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,428,412 shares in the company, valued at $79,134,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

