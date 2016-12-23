Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a hold rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at 65.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 284.26 and a beta of 1.06. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm earned $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/susquehanna-begins-coverage-on-microchip-technology-inc-mchp/1131084.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 720.00%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $227,669.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,343.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 49,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,183,683.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.