Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $1,598,000 Stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ maintained its position in shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Celgene Corp. were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 58.8% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 202.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,735 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. Celgene Corp. has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Celgene Corp. had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Corp. will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $1,598,000 Stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/supplemental-annuity-collective-trust-of-nj-has-1598000-stake-in-celgene-corp-celg/1131702.html.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 price objective on Celgene Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 800,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corp. Company Profile

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.