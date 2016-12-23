SunTrust Banks Inc. Initiates Coverage on Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) opened at 20.83 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business earned $113.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts business through Columbia Property Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. (Columbia Property Trust OP), which acquires, develops, owns, leases and operates real properties through subsidiaries or through joint ventures.

