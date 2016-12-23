Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SunTrust Banks Comments on Independent Bank Group Inc.'s Q1 2017 Earnings (IBTX)

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) opened at 63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.31. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherbie Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 76,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 72,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 200,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,841.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vincent J. Viola sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $222,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,229,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,139,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), it provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, particularly medical practices.

