SunTrust Banks Comments on Independent Bank Group Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.
Shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) opened at 63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.31. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherbie Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 76,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 72,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 200,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,841.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vincent J. Viola sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $222,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,229,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,139,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), it provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, particularly medical practices.
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.