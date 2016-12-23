Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (sho) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on January 17th

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:sho) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) opened at 15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 232,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment.

