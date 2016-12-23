Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 17,822 Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 576,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 20,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 31,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,621,178 shares. Ford Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company earned $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Co. will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other news, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $152,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

