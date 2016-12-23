Student Transportation Inc. (STB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Student Transportation Inc. (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) opened at 5.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Student Transportation has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $511.71 million, a P/E ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Student Transportation had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm earned $102.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Student Transportation will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Student Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Student Transportation in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial Inc. began coverage on shares of Student Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Student Transportation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Student Transportation by 92.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Student Transportation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Student Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Student Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Student Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Student Transportation

