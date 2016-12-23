Store Capital Corp. (STOR) Rating Lowered to Overweight at KeyCorp

Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Store Capital Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wunderlich decreased their price objective on shares of Store Capital Corp. from $34.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Store Capital Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital Corp. in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) opened at 24.25 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Store Capital Corp. had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp. will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Store Capital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 143.21%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $105,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,260.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp. by 203.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,959,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,847,000 after buying an additional 6,003,531 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp. by 187.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,951,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 3,880,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp. by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,596,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,477,000 after buying an additional 2,478,968 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,468,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp. by 483.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 2,584,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,515,000 after buying an additional 2,141,900 shares during the period.

Store Capital Corp. Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) Properties. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 1,330 property locations operated by over 300 customers across approximately 50 states.

